Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,103 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Telefónica by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

