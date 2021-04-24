Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter.

MBB opened at $108.70 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $111.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.65.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

