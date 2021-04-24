Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.8% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

