Telemus Capital LLC Has $458,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $181.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

