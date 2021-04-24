Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 500 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in eHealth by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in eHealth by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of eHealth by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get eHealth alerts:

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $67.28 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average of $69.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.