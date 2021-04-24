Telemus Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.21. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.