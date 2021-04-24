Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 1,261.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,644,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523,865 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $31,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,970,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,867,000 after buying an additional 541,659 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,664,000 after buying an additional 885,491 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,044,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,095,000 after buying an additional 520,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,436,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

