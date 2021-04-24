Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $39.88, but opened at $53.00. Zacks Investment Research now has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Teradata shares last traded at $52.12, with a volume of 101,005 shares trading hands.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Teradata have outperformed the industry year to date. Teradata’s efforts to expand cloud-based features of Vantage is a key catalyst. Markedly, the solution is available across the top public cloud vendors including Google Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft Azure. Further, Teradata generates significant revenues from sectors like financial services, government and healthcare, which remain stable despite the coronavirus crisis. This, in turn, provides an impetus to Teradata’s top line. Completion of its transition to a subscription-based business model is expected to boost recurring revenues. Teradata expects year-over-year growth in total revenue, profitability and free cash flow in 2021. However, coronavirus-led disruption is likely to hurt consulting revenues and profitability in the near term.”

Several other research firms have also commented on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $309,872.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,400,487.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,842 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Teradata by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 217,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,802 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Teradata by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,501,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Teradata by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 278,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.45 million. Analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

