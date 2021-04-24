Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $211,897,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,708,000 after acquiring an additional 721,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,034,000 after purchasing an additional 422,687 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 326.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,288,000 after purchasing an additional 226,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,185,000 after purchasing an additional 219,005 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.14.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $1,398,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.82 and a 200 day moving average of $124.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.83 and a twelve month high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

