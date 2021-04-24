Texel Resources Inc. Acquires 6,157 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. acquired 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,351.89. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,769,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,058,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of REPX opened at $29.72 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $535.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.