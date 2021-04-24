Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38,074 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $838,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

