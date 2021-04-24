The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Increased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,874 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 149,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 41.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 155,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 45,467 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 106,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 44.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

BK stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

