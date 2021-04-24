The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Issues Earnings Results

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $182.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

BPRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.