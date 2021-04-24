The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX stock opened at $87.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $87.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,390,000 after purchasing an additional 708,830 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 459,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,248,000 after purchasing an additional 69,296 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.