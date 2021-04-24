The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after buying an additional 142,778 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW opened at $67.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.67. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,642,137 shares of company stock worth $99,013,316 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

