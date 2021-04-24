The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $313.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.63. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $316.29.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.91.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

