The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $336.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $299.00 to $336.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.91.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL opened at $313.79 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $316.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.63.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after purchasing an additional 329,029 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.