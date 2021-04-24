The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.09

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 3809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 50,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 187,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

