The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 1.9% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $15,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $323.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $328.83. The company has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

