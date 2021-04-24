The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The ODP Corporation surpassed the industry in the past six months. We note that the company is benefiting from its online platform. Markedly, its digital channel witnessed demand rise of 15% year on year, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Also, the company’s e-commerce traffic and mobile traffic were up double digits. Its curbside pick-up option has been encouraging. The ODP Corporation is on track with digital transformation of its business. It also remains committed toward enhancing its business-to-business services and technology solutions capabilities. However, continued business disruptions caused by the pandemic remain concerning. The company highlighted that significant disruptions in contract channel affected the Business Solutions Division sales. Moreover, closure of underperforming stores was a downside for the retail unit.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ODP. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ODP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The ODP from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The ODP from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The ODP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of The ODP stock opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65. The ODP has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The ODP will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in The ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in The ODP by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

