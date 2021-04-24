The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.05.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $178.04 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.27 and a twelve month high of $184.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

