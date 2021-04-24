The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $329.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.28.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Over the last three months, insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

