The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $133.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $329.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.28.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

