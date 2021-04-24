The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Lifted by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 304,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,475 shares during the quarter. The Progressive makes up approximately 5.0% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $29,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. B. Riley raised their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

PGR stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,450. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average of $93.28. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

