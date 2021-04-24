The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $565,162.51. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $232.84 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $120.65 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.84.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

SMG has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.71.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

