The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in The Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

