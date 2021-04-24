The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.16% of The Timken worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in The Timken by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in The Timken by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Timken by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Timken by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.71.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Timken stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $83.73. The stock had a trading volume of 634,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,819. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $87.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.31.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

