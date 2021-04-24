The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $166.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.17% from the stock’s previous close.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $157.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.89. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,440 shares of company stock worth $23,626,950. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,852,632,000 after purchasing an additional 276,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after purchasing an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after purchasing an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.