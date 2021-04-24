TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Shares of TXMD opened at $1.17 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 348,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 121,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,419,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,622 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 103,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30,487 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

