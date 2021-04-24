Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY)’s share price traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

Thin Film Electronics ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TFECY)

Thin Film Electronics ASA designs, develops, and produces ultrathin energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications. Its solid-state lithium battery technology enables it to produce rechargeable batteries with high energy densities and long product lifetimes. The company was founded in 2005 is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

