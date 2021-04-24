ThoreCoin (THR) Trading Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9,631.54 or 0.18973702 BTC on major exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $834.92 million and approximately $26,079.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00058939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00264297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.72 or 0.01011998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,737.93 or 0.99951422 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00023057 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.89 or 0.00604553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

