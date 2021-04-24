ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.86.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.