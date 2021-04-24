Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $338,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $251,900.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $130,350.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $475,600.00.

THRY opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $3.05. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

THRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

