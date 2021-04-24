Tiaa Fsb Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,375. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $291.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.52. The firm has a market cap of $185.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $172.57 and a twelve month high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.