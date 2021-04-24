Tiaa Fsb Raises Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $16,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.79.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $318.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $130.68 and a 1-year high of $323.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

