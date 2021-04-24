Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,706 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641,997 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,647 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,450,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,352,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $39.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.