Tiaa Fsb Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,490,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $116.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.15. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $121.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

