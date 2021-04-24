Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.53. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

