Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TOL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $100,587.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 886,897 shares of company stock worth $48,835,995. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 507,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 49,798 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105,723 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

