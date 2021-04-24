TomoChain (TOMO) Market Cap Hits $156.67 Million

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. TomoChain has a total market cap of $156.67 million and approximately $15.57 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 40.6% lower against the US dollar. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00003883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00061320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00270387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004113 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00023646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,637.93 or 0.99862978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.68 or 0.00627047 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $507.38 or 0.01020767 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain launched on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,167,275 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

