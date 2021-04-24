TON Token (TON) Price Reaches $0.0170

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, TON Token has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. TON Token has a market capitalization of $761,377.88 and $36,681.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TON Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TON Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00063574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00017613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00055868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00091315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.59 or 0.00645673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.15 or 0.07701007 BTC.

TON Token Coin Profile

TON Token is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon. The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

TON Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TON Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TON Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TON Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TON Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.