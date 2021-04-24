Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires New Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on OI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.