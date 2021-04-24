Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $123.70 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.30 and a 200-day moving average of $122.83.

