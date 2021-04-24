Toth Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 44.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $897,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.93. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

