Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $88,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $445,602,000 after buying an additional 148,731 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,778 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $123,291,000 after purchasing an additional 114,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Barclays upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

