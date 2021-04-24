Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 37,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 503.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 18,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000.

FSTA opened at $42.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $42.92.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.