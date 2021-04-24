Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of GDV stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

