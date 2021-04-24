Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after buying an additional 457,087 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $86,871,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after acquiring an additional 780,108 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,570 shares of company stock worth $3,025,261. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

