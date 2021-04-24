TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.10.

TPIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TPIC traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.21. The stock had a trading volume of 627,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,326. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -75.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. TPI Composites has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $81.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $465.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

