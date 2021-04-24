Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TSCO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.32.

Shares of TSCO opened at $189.38 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $191.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.65 and its 200-day moving average is $152.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after buying an additional 1,039,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,326,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

